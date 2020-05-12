The Young Progressives Party has filed an appeal against the Independent National Electoral Commission at the Supreme Court for unlawfully disqualifying its candidate at the Bayelsa governorship election in November.

Helen Osamede-Akins reports.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had disqualified fourteen candidates whose names were submitted to the Commission for November 16th governship elections in Kofi and Bayelsa States for what they called invalid nominations.

The flag bearer of the Young progressives party is among the fourteen disqualified candidates.

The party not satisfied with previous rulings on the matter, has now dragged the electoral umpire to the Apex court claiming that the electoral body erred in preventing its candidate from participating in the election.

Although the hearing date is yet to be fixed for the motion, lawyer to the applicants explains that the party is prepared to pursue the appeal to a logical conclusion since it is a pre-election matter.