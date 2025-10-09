More than 3,000 members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) staged a massive protest on Thursday at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) headquarters in Abuja, condemning the Commission’s withdrawal of the Council’s registration. The protesters, carrying placards and chanting solid...

More than 3,000 members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) staged a massive protest on Thursday at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) headquarters in Abuja, condemning the Commission’s withdrawal of the Council’s registration.

The protesters, carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs, accused the CAC Registrar General, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji (SAN), of acting unlawfully and undermining President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking to journalists during the demonstration, NYCN Secretary General, Barrister Abubakar Suleiman, said the deregistration was illegal since the Council’s case against the CAC was still pending in court.

“We had won at the Federal High Court, which ruled that CAC has no authority to delist the Youth Council. Yet, despite a pending appeal, the Registrar General went ahead to remove our name and set up a committee to manage NYCN affairs,” Suleiman said.

He described the move as a direct attack on Nigerian youths and a deliberate attempt to weaken the country’s foremost youth body. The protesters called for the immediate reinstatement of NYCN’s registration certificate and demanded Magaji’s dismissal for what they termed “administrative recklessness.”

Suleiman also alleged widespread irregularities within the CAC, including unlawful recruitments and abuse of office, accusing the Registrar General of “sabotaging President Tinubu’s youth development vision.”

He announced that the protest would continue for 30 days and be replicated across CAC offices nationwide until their demands are met.

“The Registrar General cannot place himself above the law,” Suleiman added. “We will not stop until justice is served and the integrity of the NYCN is restored.”