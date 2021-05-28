Youths in Zurmi Local government area of Zamfara state have protest the incessant attack on communities, destruction of properties and killing of Innocent lives

A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity says, the angry youths blocked some of the major roads leading to the city to express their displeasure

TVC NEWS gathered that the action follows the recent attack by suspected armed bandits on some communities in leading to the loss of lives and properties.

The communities affected are Kadamusa, Saulawa, dutsi, Dada, Yan buki, Gidan Kara and Sabaru

Confirming the incident, Police in the state says the situation has been brought under control as troops were deployed to the area

Spokesperson of the command Shehu Mohammed adds that the troops are to support the Police and other security operatives in tackling the increasing security challenges in Zurmi local government area

According to him, the troops are directed to arrest all criminal elements that have been making live unbearable for the locals

He further says the troops have been directed to remain in all trouble areas until normalcy is restored.

Zurmi local government is about sixty eight Kilometers from Gusau the Zamfara state Capital and is bordering Niger Republic

No report of casualty is reported as at the time of filling this report