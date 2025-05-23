The Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, has applauded Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, for establishing a Ministry of Youth Development in the state.

Describing it as a major step for youth empowerment, the Minister said the new ministry will enhance the planning and execution of youth-related policies and programmes. He noted the move shows the Governor’s strong commitment to supporting young people and inclusive development.

Comrade Olawande, who had earlier recommended the idea during a courtesy visit, praised the Governor’s quick response, calling it an example of forward-thinking leadership. He assured that the Federal Ministry would partner with the state to ensure the success of the initiative.