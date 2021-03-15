Youths in Ijesaland have chased Chinese miners out of mining sites in Ilesha and Iponda communities in Osun state.

The youths hinged their action on the destruction of their lands without reclamation by the miners, the act they said negates the Mining Acts of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Youths in Ijesaland have chased Chinese miners out of mining sites in Ilesha & Iponda. The youths hinged their action on the destruction of their lands without reclamation by the miners. pic.twitter.com/g4u0l4DRq4 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) March 15, 2021 Advertisement

The youths accused the Chinese of shirking in their social responsibilities to the mining communities.

They also alleged that the miners did not consider indigenous youths in their recruitment exercise.

While noting that they are not against the federal Government for issuing license to the miners, the youths stressed that the Mining Act which stipulates that landowners should be duly compensated must be followed to the letter.