The Ogun State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday received key figures from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and APM, marking a major political realignment ahead of future elections in the state.

Among those received at the party HQ in Abeokuta were the immediate past PDP State Chairman, Hon. Dr. Sikirulai Ogundele; former Allied Peoples Movement (APM) gubernatorial candidate and PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hon. Abdulkabir Akinlade (Triple A); Hon. Fuja; Hon. Ekelojumati and other prominent stakeholders from across the state.

The reception ceremony took place at the APC State Secretariat, Iyana Mortuary, Abeokuta, with the party leadership receiving the group warmly despite the short notice.

In his address, Hon. Ogundele made it clear that the move was more than a simple political move. “We are not here to decamp or defect. Rather, this is a progressive movement, and as reasonable members of our former party, we have decided to align with the winning team. We will not labour in vain. At least two-thirds of the PDP in Ogun and the entire APM group will be joining us on the official declaration day,” Ogundele declared.

Backing Ogundele’s position, Hon. Akinlade assured the APC leadership of their unwavering commitment and loyalty. “We are back home. No one will be left in the opposition. We are here to work together for the progress of the APC and the state,” Akinlade said.

Receiving the new entrants, APC State Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, flanked by Deputy Chairman Chief James Dina, Publicity Secretary Omoba Aderibigbe Tella, Organising Secretary Hon. Yemi Adelani and other senior party leaders described the decision as a homecoming for true progressives.

In his words, “You are not defecting; you are returning home. Hon. Akinlade remains one of the founding members of APC in Ogun State. Politics is local. I urge you to go back to your wards and work with your people. If anyone gives you issues, let us know, and we will resolve it immediately,” Sanusi stated.

Delivering a goodwill message, Hon. Dr. Ekelojumati expressed gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized the resolve of their group to mobilise more support at the grassroots. He stated, “We have already commenced ward and LG grassroots outreach across the state. Before the official day, we will continue to move en masse.”

Hon. Yemi Adelani, in his closing remarks, praised the incoming members for choosing unity over division and aligning with the progressives. He noted, “Hon. Akinlade is a grassroots politician. If you understand the terrain, you will understand the value he brings,” Adelani said.

“I see many familiar faces, people we have worked with in the past. No party can satisfy everyone, but the APC is the party that listens. I urge you to always carry your loyalists along in decision-making. Governor Dapo Abiodun is a patient and understanding leader. There is nothing patience can not achieve. Let us resolve our internal differences and stay united,” he noted.

The event began with an opening prayer led by Alhaji Azeez, the Ogun East Senatorial Chairman of the APC, and concluded with closing prayers and remarks from Alhaja Adigun Aminat The gathering ended in a warm and friendly atmosphere, reflecting the renewed spirit of collaboration among the state’s political actors.