A Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Appraisal Forum has staged a peaceful protest to the Ogun State Governor’s office to seek the support of the government against the position of the Yoruba World Congress, which they claimed may lead to unrest and violence in the land.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Ojo Oloketuyi said the announcement of the Yoruba World Congress that the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization has listed the Yoruba Ethnic Group as its 45th member is nothing but a call for secession and it may lead to disaster.

The group noted that it believes in Nigeria and it’s leadership calling for serious action against those who want to create crisis in the country.

He maintained that major stakeholders in Yorubaland were not duly notified about the agitation of the Yoruba World Congress and any decision that affects millions of people should not be taken by a few people.