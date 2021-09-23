Breaking News

WTO DG, Okonjo-Iweala seeks Buhari’s support for Africa’s vaccine production

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night to inform him on her efforts to bring Covid vaccine makers to Nigeria.

She told reporters after the meeting at Millennium Plaza in Manhattan, New York, that she had solicited the president’s assistance for some of the international body’s ongoing efforts.

The former Nigerian Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister for the Economy bemoaned the disparities in COVID vaccine distribution, claiming that even those who have been vaccinated are at risk in a country where the majority of the population has not been vaccinated.

