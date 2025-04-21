Tributes have poured in from around the world following news of the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday morning.

Announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a statement released by the Vatican, he praised the pontiff for a life “dedicated to service” and for his particular attention to “the poorest and most marginalised”.

Just yesterday, on Easter Sunday, Pope Francis – who was 88, and had recently suffered a serious bout of double pneumonia – made his final public appearance, blessing babies and greeting people in St Peter’s Square.

As crowds gather around the Vatican to pay tribute, here are reactions from leaders around the world.

King Charles

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, the King hailed Pope Francis for touching “the lives of so many”.

The King and Queen met the pontiff earlier this month, during a visit to Italy.

He said in the statement: “My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis.

“Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry.

“His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

One of the first to pay tribute was from Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, who said she was deeply saddened by his death.

She wrote: “I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his advice and his teachings, which never failed even in moments of trial and suffering.”

Discussing his Via Crucis meditations, she said, “He asked the world, once again, for the courage to change direction, to follow a path that ‘does not destroy, but cultivates, repairs, protects’.”

She went on: “We will walk in this direction, to seek the path of peace, pursue the common good and build a more just and equitable society. His teaching and his legacy will not be lost.

“We greet the Holy Father with hearts full of sadness, but we know that he is now in the peace of the Lord.”

US Vice-President JD Vance

US vice president JD Vance, who briefly met with Pope Francis on Easter Sunday, wrote on X: “I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.”

Sharing the text of the prayer Pope Francis delivered in March 2020, Mr Vance went on: “I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful.”

Mr Vance added: “May God rest his soul.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pictures of him embracing Pope Francis on X, and said he was “deeply pained” by his loss and offered his “heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community”.

Mr Modi wrote: “Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world.

“From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope.

“I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development.

“His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace.”

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President, Emmanuel Macron wrote: “Throughout, his pontificate Pope Francis had always sided with the most vulnerable and the most fragile, and that he did this with a lot of humility. In this time of war and brutality, he had a sense for the other, for the most fragile”.

Germany’s incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Germany’s Chancellor-in-Waiting Friedrich Merz said Pope Francis would be remembered for his tireless commitment to society’s weakest members.

He posted on X: “He was guided by humility and faith in God’s mercy.”

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog wrote on X: “A man of deep faith and boundless compassion, he dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and calling for peace in a troubled world.”

Referring to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, he added: “I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages [in Gaza] will soon be answered.”

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, was taken aback by news of Pope Francis’s death, saying, “Oh my God. I am so shocked by this.”

Speaking early on Monday morning, he went on: “Let us please ring the bells of our churches and call our people to prayer for the eternal repose of the Holy Father Pope Francis who passed on just about ten minutes ago.”