The global spotlight is fixed on Lagos as World Athletics leads an international contingent to Nigeria for the 11th edition of Africa’s biggest road race, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

In a Sunday statement made available to TVC News, the world governing body for athletics is set to play a key role at the event, reaffirming the marathon’s status as a World Athletics Gold Label race.

According to the statement, Lagos is familiar ground for world athletics, having been an integral part of the marathon’s journey over the years through technical oversight, certification, and global collaboration.

As race day draws closer, athletes from across Africa and beyond, alongside international press, pundits, and athletics stakeholders, are preparing to converge on Lagos for what promises to be one of the most competitive and vibrant editions yet.

The 11th edition is shaping up to be fully loaded: a blend of elite competition, mass participation, and global attention. From seasoned distance-running powerhouses to ambitious newcomers, the field is expected to deliver speed, drama, and unforgettable moments on the streets of Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Scheduled for Saturday, February 14, 2026, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon marks the continuation of a journey that has become synonymous with excellence, endurance, and African pride.

This edition promises to surpass expectations, featuring a brand-new race route for the first time in its history. The 42-kilometre course will start at ORCA Mall, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, traverse sections of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road, and culminate in a grand finish at the iconic Eko Atlantic City.