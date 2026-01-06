The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has condemned the attack on Kasuwan Daji Market, describing it as a “barbaric and inhuman act” that claimed the lives of men, women and children and left several others injured....

In a statement, the Minister said the assault on a place of daily livelihood struck at “the heart of shared humanity,” noting that markets are meant to represent hope, sustenance and community.

“The deliberate targeting of innocent civilians, especially women and children, is an unforgivable crime that must be condemned in the strongest terms,” she said.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim called on members of the public, particularly residents of affected communities, to support security agencies with credible information that could help identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

She said collective vigilance and cooperation remained vital in the fight against violence and terror.

The Minister extended her condolences to families who lost loved ones in the attack and prayed for strength and healing during what she described as a period of deep pain. She also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting lives, particularly women and children, Sulaiman-Ibrahim said measures were being strengthened to enhance security and prevent further attacks.

“The Federal Government remains resolute in its duty to create a safe, secure and enabling environment where every Nigerian, especially women and children, can live, work and thrive without fear,” she added.

She noted that the Ministry of Women Affairs would continue to work with security and humanitarian agencies to support affected families and advocate stronger community-protection measures.

“While we mourn, we must also stand united against violence. Nigeria will not bow to terror,” the Minister said.