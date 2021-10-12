Wole Soyinka Centre opens application for 16th investigative reporting award

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) has opened its application portal for interested journalists to apply for the 16th edition of the annual Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting.

The portal according to a press Statement by Motunrayo Alaka the Executive Director, of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism opened on Monday, 4th October 2021.

Journalists from the print, online, photo, cartoon, television and radio genres with stories published between 4th October 2020 and 3rd October 2021 may submit their works on the online portal –

www.award.wscij.org [3] and the deadline for submission is Sunday, 24 October 2021 by 4pm.

WSCIJ had introduced the portal for application for all categories of the award in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to encourage journalists who otherwise would not apply because of long distance and the cost of sending hardcopy applications to apply.

Submitted works that meet the entry criteria will be coded by WSCIJ to conceal the identity of authors and their media houses and scored by an independent Judges’ Board based on quality of investigation, evidence, human rights elements, ethical reportage, courage, individual creativity, public interest, impact and quality of presentation.

The judges board is made up of seasoned media practitioners, academic and journalism veterans with good understanding of investigative reporting and its public policy implications.

The award is WSCIJ’s flagship programme and was first held in 2005 to build a culture of investigative reporting in the Nigerian media and honour journalists who expose public or corporate corruption, human rights abuses and regulatory failures.

The WSCIJ remains committed to rewarding best practices in the media through the award which has produced 102 finalists, 52 Soyinka Laureates, and 11 investigative journalists of the year. It has also made 24 honorary decorations for the Lifetime Award for Journalistic Excellence and the Anti-Corruption/Human Rights Defender Awards