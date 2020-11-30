Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as WIZKID is a recipient of the 2020 BET Soul Train Award.
He won the award alongside American superstar Beyoncé for their collaboration on the song, Brown Skin Girl.
The song is off Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift album.
The award show which held on Sunday, November 29 aired on BET and saw American superstar, Chris Brown, emerge top winner with four awards including, Best R&B/Soul male artist and Song of the Year.
The ceremony was hosted by Martin stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold.
See the complete list of the winners below:
Song of the Year:
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
WINNER — Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
H.E.R. Feat. YG – “Slide”
Summer Walker & Usher – “Come Thru”
Usher Feat. Ella Mai – “Don’t Waste My Time”
Album of the Year:
Brandy – B7
Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour
Chris Brown & Young Thug – Slime & B
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
**WINNER — Summer Walker – Over It
The Weeknd – After Hours
Video of the Year:
**WINNER — Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint JHN & Wizkid – “Brown Skin Girl”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown – “Go Crazy” Feat. Young Thug
H.E.R. – “Slide” Feat. YG
Lizzo – “Good As Hell”
Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down”
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist:
Alicia Keys
Beyoncé
Brandy
**WINNER — H.E.R.
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist:
Anderson .Paak
Charlie Wilson
**WINNER — Chris Brown
PJ Morton
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Collaboration:
**WINNER — Chris Brown Feat. Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
H.E.R. Feat. YG – “Slide”
Ne-Yo Feat. Jeremih – “U 2 Luv”
Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down”
Summer Walker & Usher – “Come Thru”
Usher Feat. Ella Mai – “Don’t Waste My Time”
Best New Artist:
Giveon
Layton Greene
Lonr.
Saint JHN
**WINNER — Snoh Aalegra
Victoria Monét
Rhythm & Bars:
Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Dababy Feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled Feat. Drake – “Popstar”
Drake Feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
**WINNER — Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Best Dance Performance:
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale & Major Lazer – “Already”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
**WINNER — Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Danileigh Feat. Dababy – “Levi High”
Missy Elliott – “Why I Still Love You”
Teyana Taylor – “Bare Wit Me”
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award:
Bebe Winans
**WINNER — Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Marvin Sapp
PJ Morton
The Clark Sisters
Soul Train Certified Award:
**WINNER — Brandy
Fantasia
Kelly Rowland
Ledisi
Monica
PJ Morton
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award:
“Black Parade” – Written By: Akil King, Beyonce Knowles Carter, Brittany Coney, Denisia Andrews, Derek James Dixie, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk, Rickie Caso Tice, Shawn Carter, Stephen Bray (Beyoncé)
“Do It” – Written By: Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Scott Storch, Victoria Monet, Vincent Van Den Ende, Anton Kuhl (Chloe X Halle)
“Go Crazy” – Written By: Cameron Devaun Murphy, Christopher Brown, Dounia Aznou, Jeffrey Lamar Williams, Johnny Kelvin, Kaniel Castaneda, Omari Akinlolu, Orville Hall, Patrizio Pigliapoco, Phillip Price, Said Aznou, Soraya Benjelloun, Tre Samuels, Turrell Sims, Wayne Samuels, Zakaria Kharbouch (Chris Brown & Young Thug)
**WINNER — “I Can’t Breathe” – Written By: H.E.R. (H.E.R.)“Playing Games” – Written By: Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, London Holmes, Kendall Roark Bailey, Cameron Griffin, Aubrey Robinson, Beyoncé Knowles, Kelendria Rowland, Letoya Luckett, Latavia Roberson, Lashawn Daniels, Fred Jerkins III, Rodney Jerkins (Summer Walker Feat. Bryson Tiller)
“Slide” – Written By: Charles Carter, Elijah Dias, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, Roger Parker, Ron Latour, Shawn Carter, Steven Arrington, Tiara Thomas, Waung Hankerson (H.E.R. Feat. YG)