A windstorm triggered by heavy rainfall has caused damage to parts of the Kugbo Bus Terminal and nearby infrastructure in the Nyanya area of Abuja. The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, to the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka, on Tuesday, disclosed that the storm, which occurred a…...

A windstorm triggered by heavy rainfall has caused damage to parts of the Kugbo Bus Terminal and nearby infrastructure in the Nyanya area of Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, to the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka, on Tuesday, disclosed that the storm, which occurred a few hours earlier, also affected the Nyanya pedestrian bridge and some buildings within the vicinity.

According to preliminary reports, no casualties were recorded and no vehicles were affected by the incident.

READ ALSO : Court Sentences Several Terrorists To Prison Terms In Abuja

In response, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has directed the immediate deployment of security personnel to the area to maintain order and ensure the free flow of traffic.

He also assured that urgent steps would be taken to repair the damaged structures.