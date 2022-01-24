WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wins right to appeal extradition to US

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been granted the opportunity to appeal to the UK Supreme Court against his extradition to the United States.

The High Court ruled on Monday that Assange could seek a hearing at the UK’s top court.

Assange is wanted by US authorities for alleged conspiracy after the publication of hundreds of thousands of secret papers linked to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, including evidence of war crimes.

Last year, he was taken out of Ecuador’s embassy in London, where he had sought asylum for more than seven years.

According to British police, he was arrested in 2012 for failing to pay his bail and on behalf of the US due to an extradition demand.

If Assange is extradited to the United States, he will face 18 counts of hacking US government systems and breaking espionage laws, as well as a possible long jail sentence.