The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Monday received the body of the late Senator representing Rivers South-East, Barinada Mpigi, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, marking the return of the senator’s remains from London. Minister Wike, who arrived at t...

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Monday received the body of the late Senator representing Rivers South-East, Barinada Mpigi, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, marking the return of the senator’s remains from London.

Minister Wike, who arrived at the airport around 5:30 a.m., was joined by several prominent figures to welcome the late senator’s wife, Patricia Obiageri Mpigi, and their children.

Among those present at the airport were the factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees, Mao Ohuabunwa; Senators Philip Aduda, Magnus Abe, Allwell Onyesoh, and Olaka Nwogu; House of Representatives Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda; Rivers State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Ambassador Desmond Akawor; and the APC National Vice Chairman (South South), Victor Giadom, among other dignitaries.

READ ALSO: Rivers Senaator Mpigi Dies at 64

Senator Mpigi passed away in London on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at the age of 64.

Minister Wike had traveled to London earlier that week to offer condolences to the bereaved family and oversee arrangements for the repatriation of the senator’s remains.