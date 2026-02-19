Serving Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, Barinada Mpigi dies at 64. Governor Siminalayi Fubara expresses shock and sadness over sudden death of Senator Barinada Mpigi Until his death, the Senator was the Chairman Senate Committee on Works, one of the leading political voic...

Serving Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, Barinada Mpigi dies at 64.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara expresses shock and sadness over sudden death of Senator Barinada Mpigi

Until his death, the Senator was the Chairman Senate Committee on Works, one of the leading political voices in Rivers State of the Ogoni extraction and a strong supporter of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Reports have it that Mpigi died after a prolonged survival battle against an unrevealed sickness.

The location of his death is still sketchy as at press time.

Some reports claim that he died in Abuja, while others claimed he passed in a London hospital.