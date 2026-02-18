A young girl has reportedly and several members of her family were injured in a road accident near a filling station in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State. The crash happened on Tuesday evening at about 7:50pm near Lucky Filling Station, along the busy Nwaniba dual carriageway. Local reports say th...

The crash happened on Tuesday evening at about 7:50pm near Lucky Filling Station, along the busy Nwaniba dual carriageway.

Local reports say the girl, a student, died at the scene, while her brother and another relative were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Her body was later taken to her school, where grieving classmates gathered to mourn the loss of their friend before she was buried at her family’s village in Oruko.

Residents say the u-turn near the filling station has become a dangerous spot, with frequent accidents blamed on speeding and motorists driving against traffic.

They are calling for stronger traffic control measures to prevent further tragedies.