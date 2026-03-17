The Nyesom Wike-led National Caretaker Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has conducted a congress in Lagos State to elect new executive members. The exercise, led by the party’s National Deputy Secretary, Adedeji Doherty, drew delegates from the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas,…...

The Nyesom Wike-led National Caretaker Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has conducted a congress in Lagos State to elect new executive members.

The exercise, led by the party’s National Deputy Secretary, Adedeji Doherty, drew delegates from the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas, who converged to choose a new state executive committee.

The development follows a recent Court of Appeal judgment which nullified the Ibadan convention and the state executive it produced about two weeks ago.

It also aligns with the 60-day directive mandating the caretaker committee to organise fresh congresses and install new leadership ahead of the PDP national convention scheduled for later this month.