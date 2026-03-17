Fresh signs of internal turmoil have emerged within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the resignation of former Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda, from the party. Aduda, who represented the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the 9th Senate, formally announced his exit in a letter addressed to the PDP Chairman…...

Fresh signs of internal turmoil have emerged within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the resignation of former Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda, from the party.

Aduda, who represented the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the 9th Senate, formally announced his exit in a letter addressed to the PDP Chairman of Karu Ward, citing the party’s protracted internal crisis as the driving factor behind his decision.

The resignation letter, titled “Notice of Resignation of My membership from the PDP”.

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“I write to formally notify you of my resignation as a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect due to the crisis in the party,” Aduda stated.

Reflecting on his time in the PDP, he added: “I remain grateful for the opportunity the party gave me to serve in various elective positions in our nation. Please, accept the assurances of my high esteem.”

Aduda’s departure adds to growing concerns about internal divisions and instability within the PDP ahead of future political contests.