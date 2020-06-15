Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has lashed out at the Nigerian Governors Forum for failing to condemn the disqualification of edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki from participating in the party’s governorship primaries.

Governor Wike while addressing journalists at the Government House in Port Harcourt accused the body of championing the APC agenda in a multi party and national organization

The Governor also criticized APC Governors for allegedly abandoning one of their own for fear of suffering a similar fate.

He described the reason for the disqualification of the sitting Governor as unfortunate

Governor Wike also reacted to rumours of Governor Obaseki’s defection saying no decision of such was taken during their private meeting in port harcourt on sunday.

He however added that though Governor Obaseki will be welcomed to PDP, the choice of who eventually fly the PDP flag during the election would depend on the Edo State PDP chapter