The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has announced plans to conduct fresh elections into the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), scheduling the exercise for March 28 and 29. The decision was taken on Monday...

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has announced plans to conduct fresh elections into the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), scheduling the exercise for March 28 and 29.

The decision was taken on Monday during a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting convened by the faction in Abuja.

A communiqué released after the meeting said the move was part of efforts to reposition the party’s leadership structure amid its ongoing internal crisis.

The NEC welcomed the recent judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, which voided the PDP’s national convention held on November 15.

According to the communiqué, the party expressed “absolute” confidence in the judiciary for upholding the rule of law through the ruling.

As part of preparations for the planned national convention, the party disclosed that ward and local government congresses would take place in February, while state congresses would follow ahead of the national convention slated for March in Abuja.

The NEC also approved the extension of the tenure of the National Caretaker Working Committee (NCWC) chaired by Abdulrahman Muhammed, alongside caretaker committees at the state and zonal levels, pending the completion of the congresses and election of substantive officers.

In its resolution, the party leadership urged members across all structures to remain united, disciplined, and loyal to the PDP, warning against actions that could further weaken party cohesion.

Members were encouraged to prioritise the collective interest of the party over individual ambitions.

The communiqué further reaffirmed the PDP’s commitment to rebuilding a strong, democratic, and electorally viable opposition capable of offering credible leadership and governance to Nigerians.

The development is the latest in a prolonged leadership tussle within the PDP. In November 2025, a rival faction backed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed held a separate national convention in Ibadan, where a new set of national officers emerged, with Kabiru Turaki elected as national chairman.

That convention followed a series of conflicting court rulings. While some Federal High Courts in Abuja restrained the exercise over alleged violations of the party’s constitution and electoral laws, a State High Court in Oyo cleared the PDP to proceed and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to monitor the convention.

The Wike-aligned faction rejected the Ibadan convention and subsequently constituted parallel party organs, including its own NWC, Board of Trustees, and NEC.

In December, INEC declined to recognise the Turaki-led NWC, citing multiple subsisting court judgements.