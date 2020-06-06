Wife of the former Inspector General of Police, Musiliu Smith has died.

She was aged 69.

News of her death was announced by the Lagos State government in the early hours of Saturday. Secretary to the the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile said in a tweet.

“Lagos State Government, on behalf of the Smith family, wishes to announce the passage of our mother and grandmother, Alhaja Ariat Aderoju Smith (nee Jinadu) who died on Friday, June 5, at the age of 69.

“The remains of late Alhaja Ariat Smith will be buried on Saturday, June 6, in accordance with Muslim rites.

“Only immediate family members will be allowed at the burial rites, in strict compliance with the NCDC/Lagos State Government’s guidelines on COVID-19 social distancing protocol.

“May Allah grant her Aljanah Firdaus.”

The deceased is survived by her husband, Musiliu A. K. Smith; children: Mr. Mujeed Adekunle Smith and Mrs. Atiat Olubunmi Sheidu.

Mrs Smith was appointed as Inspector-General of Police in May 1999, and retired in March 2002.

Alhaja Ariat Aderoju Smith was said to have succumbed to an undisclosed illness on Friday.