The World International Economic Group (WIEG) Nigeria says it plans to attract more than $500 million in foreign direct investment into the country as part of efforts to stimulate economic growth.

A member of the group, Bassey Essien, disclosed this on Friday while addressing a press conference ahead of a two-day investment summit scheduled for 25–26 February at Four Points by Sheraton, Lagos.

The summit, themed “Nigeria’s Next Frontier: Unlocking Sustainable Investments for Economic Transformation,” is aimed at helping businesses harness opportunities, maximise available resources and respond strategically to market trends.

Essien said the initiative had become necessary as many small business operators continued to face challenges such as limited access to finance and gaps in investment readiness, despite ongoing government policies.

He added that WIEG intends to drive economic transformation by connecting policy, private capital and investment-ready enterprises.

According to him, more than 20 investors from Malaysia, alongside participants from Angola and South Africa, are expected at the event, which will feature over 500 attendees, more than 50 exhibitors and over 70 speakers.

He noted that the President of WIEG, Muhammed Fathulah, would lead the Malaysian delegation, describing the country’s bilateral trade with Nigeria as exceeding $1 billion annually.

Essien said the summit was a private-sector-driven initiative designed to deliver practical outcomes for small and medium-scale enterprises across sectors including aviation, the creative industry, agriculture, finance, energy and infrastructure.

He added that the WIEG Investment Summit 2026 would bring together global investors, policymakers and business leaders to unlock sustainable economic growth and bankable opportunities in Nigeria.

Essien further disclosed that investors had already committed to raising more than $500 million in capital, alongside the planned signing of several memoranda of understanding and public-private partnership frameworks during the summit.