The governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has reaffirmed the state’s position on alcohol consumption, stating that the law is not designed to infringe on individual rights but to address issues that conflict with local laws, culture, and religion.

Namadi made the statement on Thursday during a live TV session of “Beyond The Headlines” on TVC.

The governor addressed a range of issues, including politics, infrastructure, agriculture, and education, and also spoke about the state’s laws since he took office in 2023.

He emphasised that the Hisbah law, which prohibits alcohol consumption, was reviewed with public input.

“The Hisbah law was reviewed with public input. It doesn’t infringe on rights. It deals with issues against our laws, culture, and religion,” the governor stated.

When questioned about the state’s actions on non-Muslims consuming alcohol, the governor explained that the law does not discriminate based on religion, clarifying that all public consumption is prohibited.

“Consumption of alcohol in public places is prohibited, whether Muslim or not. You can’t drink in a parlour or openly, but within your home, it’s different. The law prohibits public consumption, ” he answered.

Governor Namadi also addressed the controversy surrounding his purchase of official vehicles, stating that he acquired necessary vehicles befitting his position. He clarified that the total cost for the convoy was N400 million, not the N1.8 billion that had been speculated.

“I did not buy a vehicle when I assumed office as governor. All the vehicles we bought are less than 400 million naira, not 1.8 billion as speculated. Jigawa State government is transparent in all its activities,” Namadi clarified.