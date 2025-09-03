The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared a 50 per cent reduction in the boarding price of the Lagos Blue Rail Line to celebrate the second anniversary of its launch. Sanwo-Olu disclosed this in a statement shared on his official X.com page on Wednesday. According to th...

The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared a 50 per cent reduction in the boarding price of the Lagos Blue Rail Line to celebrate the second anniversary of its launch.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this in a statement shared on his official X.com page on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed his gratitude for the successful milestones achieved since the beginning of the blue line rail operation, describing how it has eased daily commuting within the state.

The Governor stated that the blue line rail system has recorded over five million passengers while ensuring safety in transportation within the last two years since its maiden operation in 2023.

The statement reads, “Dear Lagosians, Two years ago, we took a bold step with the launch of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue Line. Today, as I look back on how far we have come, I feel a deep sense of pride and gratitude.

“In these two years, the Blue Line has carried more than five million passengers safely, without a single accident. Trains now run every ten minutes, making over 90 trips each day. Journeys that once took much longer have become faster and easier.

“These achievements show that when we work with dedication and purpose, we can build systems that truly serve the people. I want to thank you for the trust and support you have shown. This project belongs to all of us, and it is your belief in a greater Lagos that makes progress possible. To mark this second anniversary, I am pleased to announce a 50% reduction in fares on the Blue Line for tomorrow, Thursday, September 4, 2025.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu urged every resident to make use of the opportunity to have a first-hand experience of the blue line rail.

“If you have not yet experienced the Blue Line, I encourage you to take a ride and see what we have built together. Our journey is far from over.

“Step by step, we are creating the Lagos we all desire, building a city where moving around is easier, safer, and faster. Together, we are shaping the Lagos of our future.” The statement concluded.

