Shehu Sani, the former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has expressed reservations regarding the effectiveness of public enlightenment against vote-buying or vote-selling and the concerning ways citizens react to the practice.

According to a Monday statement shared on his official X handle, Sani observed that many Nigerians are indifferent to calls to desist from vote-selling, stressing that citizens often view anti-corruption enlightenment as a waste of time unless they are ‘tipped’ or financially incentivised just to listen to the sermons.

Sani’s statement followed a recent study published by The Cables, which was conducted as part of a master’s thesis in Data Science at Pan-Atlantic University, which examined the 2023 elections conducted in 123,918 polling units across all 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

According to the Study, the data suggest that electoral manipulation in 2023 was not uniformly applied but was concentrated in specific regions where opportunities allowed.

The findings suggested that electoral fraud in 2023 wasn’t a one-sided affair orchestrated from Aso Rock, but multiple actors engaged in manipulation where they could.

“The southeastern concentration suggests that the very regions crying loudest about being cheated may themselves have been sites of significant irregularities.

“The above should not be confused with the fact that Peter Obi was not popular in the South-East. In fact, he was extremely popular. It is precisely that hegemonic popularity that provided cover for electoral manipulation. In a contested space, it is much more difficult,” the analyst expressed.

In his reaction, Sani wrote, “Whenever you are giving a sermon against vote buying and vote selling, the masses will just be staring at you, eager for you to finish, so that you give them ‘something’ for transport and to ‘chop’.If you fail to do that, they will loathe you for “wasting their time with grammar.”

Also, after the recently concluded AnambraDecides2025 election, the All Progressives Congress Candidate in Anambra State, Nicholas Ukachukwu, raised concerns over vote buying and intimidation of party agents across polling units.

Ukachukwu, after casting his vote at his polling unit, described the reported incidents as a threat to democracy.

“If there’s no seller, there cannot be a buyer. Some people have chosen to sell their conscience, which is even worse than those buying votes. When you give up your right to money, you lose your voice as a citizen. You can’t cry later, society must be blamed for encouraging this,” Ukachukwu.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested three individuals during the AnambraDecides2025 election for suspected vote buying.

The suspects Emeka Ilokasia, arrested in Ward 2, Nawfia, Njikoka LGA, Nwachukwu Loretta, apprehended in Ward 2, Awkuzu, Oyi LGA, and Emuka Chuwudi, arrested in Umunachi Village, Dunukofia LGA, were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in vote-buying during the election.