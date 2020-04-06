The World Health Organisation and the Adamawa state government have trained media practitioners on how to report the coronavirus pandemic without creating panic among residents.

The institutions believed more emphasis should be placed on the successes recorded so far in the battle against the virus.

Journalists like medical personnel are in front line of battle against coronavirus pandemic. They are at risk of contracting the deadly virus which more than 1,000, 000 people have tested positive for globally with 44,201 deaths recorded.

Among journalists who have fallen victim in Africa is Zororo Makamba a Tv broadcaster who recently died from the virus in Zimbabwe. His death was said to have been due to weak medical facilities in his country

Yet journalists must continue to cover how their countries are handling the pandemic in the face of such threatening circumstances.

The media practitioners are commended for living up to their duties of educating those at the grassroots about how dangerous the coronavirus is and how to protect themselves. But they are warned against the tendency of adding diagnosis of symptoms to their reports in order not to cause panic.

Some of the participants believe guidelines learnt at this workshop has broadened their understanding of the nature of the virus.

With this training, practising journalists in Adamawa State are now better equipped to handle reporting Coronavirus pandemic in their location.