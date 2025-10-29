Saidat Aralamo Ashabi Balogun is a United Kingdom-based socialite and entrepreneur who has built a career specialising in luxury goods and jewellery trades. Born July 2, 1971, the entrepreneur, who is 54 years old, has established a reputation as a figure representing class, resilience, and refined ...

While she’s known for her glittering showroom and prominent social life, Omoge Saida’s personal story is rooted in humble beginnings, characterised by bold decisions, and a deep commitment to family.

Here are a few things to know about the 54-year-old UK-based socialite.

1. Early Life and Education

Omoge Saida was born and raised on Lagos Island. She attended Mayflower Junior and Senior Schools and later studied at Lagos State Polytechnic. Her father, Alhaji Chief F. S. Balogun, a respected community leader from Ijebu-Aiyepe, remains her biggest role model.

2. Journey to London

In 1993, she relocated to the United Kingdom to join her long-time partner. By 1994, she had obtained her residency papers - a move that opened doors to global opportunities and travel.

3. Family and Motherhood

Saida is a proud mother to three daughters: Jadesola, Monisola, and Derinsola. Notably, the initials of their names form the name of her business, JAMOND. Although she describes her marriage as her “first and only,” she has decided not to remarry, instead focusing on her children and career.

4. Jamond Jewellery

She is the founder of Jamond Jewellery. What started as a modest business trading designer items quickly expanded into a successful jewellery empire. Thanks to her keen eye for luxury and craftsmanship, she soon became associated with bespoke gold designs and sought-after European labels like Marroto Riccardo. Her brand’s reach was further extended through social media, attracting an elite clientele spanning from Lagos to London.

5. Business Philosophy

Saida advises her clients to prioritise financial wisdom over flamboyance, telling them to “buy only what they can afford.” She maintains a flexible payment structure, which helps sustain her business while keeping her customers loyal.

6. Lessons from Life and Business

At 50+, she has embraced the art of ignoring negativity and focusing on peace. “As you grow older, not everyone will love you,” she says. Her strength lies in staying graceful amid criticism and challenges.

7. Her Signature Style

Omoge Saida is a true fashion connoisseur. She loves luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, Hermes, and Valentino, and prefers voile, Filtex, and HKG fabrics. Her style philosophy: simplicity with a touch of bold colour.