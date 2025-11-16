The Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited is set to undergo a strategic repositioning aimed at fostering transparency and restoring public confidence, according to its Board Chairman, Ahmadu Musa Kida. Kida made the remarks in Abuja while presenting the report of a sports reform committe...

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited is set to undergo a strategic repositioning aimed at fostering transparency and restoring public confidence, according to its Board Chairman, Ahmadu Musa Kida.

Kida made the remarks in Abuja while presenting the report of a sports reform committee to the Director-General of the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Comrade Philip Shaibu.

He emphasised the importance of changing public perception of the national oil company, noting that “every Nigerian and youths in particular, should have a stake in NNPC.”

The chairman further highlighted the board’s vision for a responsible and accountable NNPC, stating, “NNPC should be seen as a responsible company that represents the whole of the country and one that Nigerians can repose their confidence in.”

Kida said, “NNPC as you can imagine and that is the voice of the board and myself as the chairman of the Board of Directors of the NNPC… Ours in the NNPC Limited is that we want you, all Nigerians, and of course, this active sector that we represent, that is called the youths, to have a stake holding in the NNPC as your company, as Nigeria’s company.

“So, our vision is that anytime NNPC is called, I know what you think or I know… but what I would want you to have confidence in, is that in the near future, we’re going to be able to buy your trust with the transparency that we’re going to bring to NNPC in a way that you can see what we’re doing.”

He added, “And my hope is that just before we arrive at that destination, and I say that it’s a bit painful but I will talk about football, the sentiment that we want to promote in every Nigerian on the street is that, you should have that sense of joy and happiness just like when the Eagles score a goal against Brazil in an international match.

“That is our fundamental bearing on how and where we want to be truly your representatives and all we want to be is a responsible company that represents the whole of the country. And it’s a thing that our narratives can only start changing when the youths understand what we are doing.”