The Federal Government on Thursday said it has no plan to shut down the internet or social media, rather it would only work with stakeholders to regulate social media.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this at a press conference in Abuja.

Mohammed observed that social media was used wrongly to cause mayhem in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest.

Speaking further on the controversial Lekki shooting, the minister said the federal government await the Judicial Panel in Lagos to unravel what transpired at the Lekki Toll Gate, the world may have just witnessed, for the very first time ever, a MASSACRE WITHOUT BODIES! based on testimonies available in the public space.

“While we await the Judicial Panel in Lagos to unravel what transpired at the Lekki Toll Gate, what we can say, based on testimonies available in the public space, is that the world may have just witnessed, for the very first time ever, a MASSACRE WITHOUT BODIES!

Advertisement

“Some have tagged it ‘social media massacre’. The testimony of Brig.-Gen, Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo of the Nigerian Army before the Panel was compelling, and I am sure many of you have listened to or watched it” the minister said.