President Tinubu has directed that any official facing security difficulties due to the nature of their assignment should contact the Inspector-General of Police for clearance.

The President added that the Minister of Interior must work with the IGP to ensure that police officers withdrawn from special duties are promptly replaced so that citizens are not left exposed.

He emphasised the need to deploy every available security asset, acknowledging that some individuals remain vulnerable and may require exceptional protection.

The President noted that the civil defence corps is fully armed and instructed the National Security Adviser to ensure forest guards are also equipped accordingly, urging all security agencies to “take it very seriously.”