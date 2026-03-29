President Bola Tinubu has marked his 74th birthday with prayers at the National Mosque in Abuja, attended by top government officials. It was a solemn moment of thanksgiving… as President Bola Tinubu offered prayers for Nigeria and global peace on his 74th birthday. The President described the occasion as a…...

President Bola Tinubu has marked his 74th birthday with prayers at the National Mosque in Abuja, attended by top government officials.

It was a solemn moment of thanksgiving… as President Bola Tinubu offered prayers for Nigeria and global peace on his 74th birthday.

The President described the occasion as a time to reflect and give thanks, while acknowledging the economic challenges facing the country.

He linked current pressures, including rising transport costs, to the Middle East crisis… and called for peace and stability worldwide.

President Tinubu also appreciated the prayers and goodwill messages from Nigerians and the international community.

Despite ongoing challenges in electricity and the economy, he expressed confidence in Nigeria’s resilience, assuring that the country will overcome.

The President urged Nigerians to remain united and committed to national progress.