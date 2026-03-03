Governor Uba Sani has declared that his administration has zero tolerance for individuals or groups seeking to breach peace and security in Kaduna State, describing the polity as diverse and delicate.

The governor said that while his administration welcomes constructive criticism from the opposition, it would not condone the deliberate spread of falsehoods aimed at fomenting crisis.

He spoke on Monday while hosting heads of security agencies to Iftar, the Muslim breaking of fast at dusk, where he stressed that freedom of speech must not be weaponised to incite violence or destabilise the state.

“Some people sit comfortably in their homes and circulate rumours on social media. Freedom of speech is not a licence to spread fake news that could lead to the loss of lives and property. We will not accept that in Kaduna State,” he said.

He warned that the government would deal decisively with “conflict merchants” attempting to disrupt the prevailing peace in the state under the guise of politics, assuring that all actions would be taken within the ambit of the law.

According to him, Kaduna remains home to people of diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds, owing to the hospitable and accommodating nature of its residents, and the government is determined to preserve that harmony.

The governor reminded security chiefs that political activities would intensify soon, with party primaries scheduled to commence in April and conclude in May, in line with the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He cautioned that politicians who lose out in the contests might resort to playing the victim by spreading misinformation to create confusion, urging security agencies to remain vigilant.

Sani also called for stronger synergy between security agencies, local government chairmen, traditional rulers and religious leaders at the grassroots to enhance intelligence gathering and sustain peace.

He commended the focus, commitment and cooperation of security agencies with his administration, reiterating that Kaduna State has not recorded any ethno-religious crisis since he assumed office.

While noting that the state is relatively peaceful, the governor said his administration remains open to fresh ideas and strategies to further tackle the challenges of banditry and kidnapping.