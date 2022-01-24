Breaking News

We will meet to respond to suspension of Subsidy Removal – NLC President, Wabba

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, says the leadership will meet with necessary organs of the Congress to decide next line of action, following FG’s indefinite suspension of fuel subsidy removal.

In a telephone interview with TVC News, Ayuba Wabba, says NLC’s resolution on the latest development cannot be a one-man decision.
The NLC President assures Nigerians the position of the Congress on the planned national protest against fuel subsidy removal will be made public after due consultations.
