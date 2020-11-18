Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila says the ninth House of Representatives will leave a legacy of a reformed police force.

The Speaker stated this at the maiden edition of public policy dialogue series on the Legislative agenda of the House with focus on proposed reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Inspector General of Police, represented by the DIG, Research and Planning, Adeleye Olusola, lends support to the initiative but says the recruitment process is key to getting the right personnel into the force.

Also at the dialogue session is the President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Olumide Akpata.

He says orientation is fundamental to eliminating human rights abuses by and against the police.

Advertisement

The National Human Rights Commission and the Police Service Commission lend their voices to the dialogue series.

They say a comprehensive reform of the Police is crucial to attaining a peaceful society.