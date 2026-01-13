APC leaders in Oyo State have declared the party the dominant political force in the state, insisting it is now fully united, repositioned to reclaim its strongholds, deliver President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, and dislodge the opposition from the Agodi Government House....

APC leaders in Oyo State have declared the party the dominant political force in the state, insisting it is now fully united, repositioned to reclaim its strongholds, deliver President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, and dislodge the opposition from the Agodi Government House.

Former Senate Leader and Oyo State Ambassador for Renewed Hope, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin, made the declaration on Tuesday in Ibadan North Federal Constituency at the grand finale of the 14-Federal Constituency Tour organised by the Renewed Hope Ambassadors.

Describing Ibadan North as an APC stronghold, Folarin attributed the party’s loss in last year’s federal constituency by-election to internal division, declaring that the tide has now turned.

“Ibadan North is a stronghold of APC. The division within our party led to PDP’s fluke victory. Today, we are united and ready to deliver Tinubu and dislodge the dead PDP from Agodi in 2027,” he said.

Folarin further claimed that a mass exodus is currently hitting the PDP and other political parties, stressing that APC has become “the only surviving party” in Oyo State as opposition figures continue to move into the progressive fold in response to Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said is already delivering results.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. (Mrs.) Florence Ajimobi commended party leaders and members for sustaining unity and rebuilding confidence across grassroots structures, urging continued discipline and strong organisation as preparations intensify ahead of 2027.

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, said the Tinubu administration has recorded enough achievements to merit another four-year mandate, calling on residents to support the APC to sustain what he described as the path of progress.

The chief host, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, described the Unity and Peace rally as the “tip of the iceberg” of the growing support base for President Tinubu, assuring that the party is set to secure the President’s re-election, reclaim the governorship seat in Oyo State, and win other elective positions.

With the conclusion of the 14-Federal Constituency Tour, Alhaji Olayide Abass; Senators Abdulfatai Buhari, Yunus Akintunde and Ayo Adeseun; Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, Engr. Idris Adeoye, Hon. Bolaji Repete, Hon. Akeem Akogun, Alhaji Shina Alabi, and other party leaders said the next phase would focus on sustained grassroots engagement, voter mobilisation, and continued promotion of the Renewed Hope Agenda as the 2027 general elections draw nearer.

The rally also witnessed a wave of defections, as the APC received hundreds of new members from the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party. The defectors were led by former Council Chairman Hon. Yusuf Shuab, Agba Egbe, and former PDP Local Government Chairman Hon. Seun Adelore, while Labour Party figures including Hon. Babatunde Olugbenga and Hon. Afeez Abiola also joined the APC, citing good governance and inclusive leadership as reasons for their decision.