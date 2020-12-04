The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it will comply with the judgment of the Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri, Imo State, which sacked Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the December 5 Imo North Senatorial Bye-election.

The court, in its judgment delivered by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam on Friday, nullified the November 6 ruling of the Federal High Court which declared Araraume as the authentic candidate of the APC.

It also ordered INEC to replace the former senator’s name with Frank Ibezim, whom it said won the party’s primary.