The minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, has disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force is well equipped to protect schools across the country.

Speaking at a two-day conference on the achievement of the ministry in Abuja, Mr Dingyadi said the force has qualified personnel and state of the art equipment to ensure schools are safe.

He added that personnel are equally deployed, but admitted that they are sometimes overwhelmed.

“We have the manpower. We have the equipment. Operatives are deployed to protect schools. Just that sometimes they overwhelm them,” the minister said.