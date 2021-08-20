The Plateau State Government has dismissed reports that it has reviewed the Curfew put in place to address the spike in attacks in 3 local government areas of the State.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dan Manjang, disclosed this in a press statement he signed in Jos the State capital on Friday.

The Commissioners said the curfew is still in place in Jos North, Jos South and Bassa Local Government areas of the State until further notice.

He added that the curfew remains in place between the hours of 6.00pm to 6.00am daily.

He urged members of the public and residents of the State to disregard any Other contrary information to what the State government has said.

Advertisement

He also advised the public and residents throughout the State to continue to obey and cooperate with constituted authority.