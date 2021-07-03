The Lagos State Police Command has described as untrue news making the rounds that a 14 year-old girl was hit and killed by police bullet today 3rd July, 2021 at the venue of the Oodua Republic Mega Rally in Ojota, Lagos.

The Command in a statement signed by its spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the story is a calculated attempt to create confusion and fears in the minds of the good people of Lagos State and the country at large.

He added that the Command did not fire a single live bullet at the Ojota rally.

The said corpse according to the release was found wrapped and abandoned at a distance, far from Ojota venue of the rally, behind MRS Filling Station, inward Maryland, on the other side of the venue, with dried blood stains suggesting that the corpse is not fresh.

The statement added that a close look at the corpse, revealed a wound suspected to have been sustained from a sharp object..

The said the news is false and mischievous. urging the general public to disregard the news and go about their lawful normal daily activities while investigation to unravel the incident will commence immediately.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, commiserated with the family of the found deceased and assured that thorough investigation will be carried out.

The Command also warned against the spread or peddling of fake and unconfirmed stories as such could be dangerous and counterproductive.