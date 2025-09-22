Nigeria’s economy grew by 4.23 per cent in the second quarter of 2025, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), underscoring the impact of ongoing economic reforms under President Bola Tinubu....

Nigeria’s economy grew by 4.23 per cent in the second quarter of 2025, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), underscoring the impact of ongoing economic reforms under President Bola Tinubu.

The NBS report, released on Monday, showed that growth in the April–June period surpassed the 3.48 per cent recorded in the same quarter of 2024 and the 3.13 per cent posted in the first quarter of 2025.

https://x.com/SundayDareSD/status/1970182239620055207

According to Mr Sunday Dare, Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications To President Tinubu, the latest figures reflect the resilience of key sectors and validate the government’s policy direction aimed at stabilising and expanding the economy.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/nigerias-economy-expands-by-4-23-in-q2-2025-nbs/

The report highlights gains across agriculture, industry and services, with the combined performance pointing to sustained recovery and improved investor confidence.