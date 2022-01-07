We are not involved in war of words over insecurity – Zamfara APC Faction

The All Progressive Congress APC loyal to Senator Kabiru Marafa in Zamfara state has distance self from the recent allegation by the Matawalle’s led Faction of the party that some members of the PDP owns over seventy percent of all mining sites in the state

“We seek to be counted out of this madness” The Marafa’s Faction said

A press statement signed by the spokesperson of Senator Marafas-led faction Bello Bakyasuwa Maradun under the Chairmanship of Sirajo Garba Maikatako condemns the allegation and consider it baseless, careless and irresponsible

“Our understanding of the formation and character of the three factions of APC in the state vis-a-vis the contents of the briefing from which the reports were developed point to the action as a product of the crafty government faction that depends on blackmail, propaganda and witch-hunt to survive” he added

“We are obliged by statements like this to call on the media to do well by indicating clearly the faction of APC from where they sourced the content of their publications”

Zamfara State now has three factions of APC namely Former Governor Yari-led faction, Senator Marafa-led faction and that of Governor Bello Matawalle-led faction

This is due to the internal Crisis rocking the party since the build up of the 2919 General Elections

“Unless the dispute is settled by competent court of law or acceptable consensus, we want to appeal to the professional standing of the media to properly label reports with their relevant factions to avoid misguided attributions” Bakyasuwa urges the media

The Marafa’s Faction also appeal to Governor Bello Matawalle, to minimize his local and international trips and avail self in the state to focus on supervising the various operations of the Nigerian Military against the bandits.

“We are particularly worried that while these operations were going on, the Governor was outside the country attending the traditional wrestling events in Niger Republic. These and the abysmal absence of developmental projects in the state are not in tendem with the principles and ideals of APC that we know as founding members”