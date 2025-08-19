The US embassy's representative at the launch of Investorpedia, Christine Annabel, says the US remain deeply focused on transparency and accountability because a democratic government can only truly serve its people when both principles are vigilantly implemented....

A marketplace clouded by corruption limits opportunity and prevents full economic growth.

That is why we also support sub-national government institutions. Just like in the United States, Nigeria’s strength comes from its states and local communities.

Alongside this, we are committed to building resilient health care programs.

These four priorities are interconnected and mutually reinforcing. A transparent business environment attracts investment.

Strong state-level leadership creates business opportunities. Modern health care infrastructure not only opens new markets for medical technology but also creates a healthier, more productive workforce.

Progress in each area strengthens the others, creating a virtuous cycle of growth and opportunity.

The InvestorPedia initiative represents a unique opportunity to advance this path — one that expands trade, increases investment, and deepens commercial partnership between our nations.

The United States believes in Nigeria’s potential. We believe in your entrepreneurs, your innovators, and your workers. And with the right policies, properly implemented, Nigeria can rise — not just as Africa’s largest economy, but as one of the world’s most dynamic nations.

This is a step in the right direction — and exactly the kind of platform U.S. businesses have been asking for: open, transparent, and filled with concrete opportunities.