President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy, declaring that Nigeria will never become a one-party state under his watch.

Speaking before a joint session of the National Assembly to mark the 2025 Democracy Day, the President hailed the nation’s progress since the return to civil rule in 1999.

He reflected on the sacrifices of democratic heroes, vowing to continue strengthening democratic institutions and defending civil liberties.

“As I stand before this chamber, I affirm my resolve to safeguard and build our democracy as the Divine hand intends for us to do,” Tinubu said. He paid special tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari for instituting June 12 as Democracy Day, in recognition of Chief MKO Abiola and the annulled 1993 election.

In a pointed remark aimed at quelling political speculation, Tinubu addressed fears that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), harbours ambitions of turning Nigeria into a one-party state. “While your alarm may be as a result of your panic, it rings in error,” he stated, recalling his own resistance to similar undemocratic efforts during the early 2000s.

He described the National Assembly as a vital partner in governance, urging lawmakers to work with him across party lines in the interest of national development. “While we may not always agree, we must forge a way to work together because this is what democracy demands of us,” he said.

The President praised the legislature’s historic interventions in protecting democratic rule and urged lawmakers to remain tolerant of criticism. “Democracy requires a fair degree of tolerance for harsh words and stinging insults,” he said.

He concluded with a call for continued collective effort to build a just society: “Our democracy is not invincible, but it is alive. And this means our dream of a prosperous, happy nation is still within reach and worth fighting for.”