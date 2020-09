Championship side, Watford will complete the signing of Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong later today.The defender arrived in England on monday ahead of a permanent move to the Hornets .

Troost-Ekong was an unused substitute in Udinese’s 1-0 loss away at Verona in their Serie A opener on Sunday.

He made a total of 66 appearances for the Bianconeri since joining from Turkish side, Bursaspor in 2018.