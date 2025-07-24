Jigawa State is fast becoming Nigeria’s watermelon hub, with a surge in production boosting the local economy and supporting national food distribution. The state now produces over 3,000 truckloads of watermelon per season, with traders sourcing the fruit in bulk for delivery to Lagos, Abuja, Enug...

Jigawa State is fast becoming Nigeria’s watermelon hub, with a surge in production boosting the local economy and supporting national food distribution. The state now produces over 3,000 truckloads of watermelon per season, with traders sourcing the fruit in bulk for delivery to Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, and other major cities.

This agricultural boom is driven by increased market demand, government investment, and greater access to farming inputs. Farmers across Kirikasamma Local Government and other parts of Hadejia Emirate are harvesting large volumes, with major markets like Kirikasamma, Kargidi, Madaci, and Marma witnessing daily activity.

Chairman of the Watermelon Sellers’ Association, Shu’aibu Maikankana, confirmed that trucks depart daily for southern destinations. He urged the state and local governments to allocate a permanent market space to support the growing trade.

In response, the Jigawa State government has reduced fertiliser prices by 50% and procured over 300 tractors, combine harvesters, and modern farming tools to promote mechanised agriculture.

Traders from across Nigeria are flocking to the region. Halliru Ibrahim from Kebbi supplies watermelons to Abuja and Lagos daily, while Mr. Moses from Enugu praised the state’s peaceful environment and called for better market facilities and shelters for visiting buyers.

Farming remains the backbone of Jigawa’s economy, with watermelon, rice, onions, and other crops cultivated year-round. Many see the watermelon boom as a direct result of sustained agricultural support, helping improve rural livelihoods and contributing to Nigeria’s food security agenda.