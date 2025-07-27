A leading gubernatorial aspirant and Chief Executive Officer, National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, has felicitated Nigeria’s Female Footballers, the Super Falcons, over their remarkable victory in the just concluded Women’s African Cup of Nations,...

A leading gubernatorial aspirant and Chief Executive Officer, National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, has felicitated Nigeria’s Female Footballers, the Super Falcons, over their remarkable victory in the just concluded Women’s African Cup of Nations, WAFCON, in Morocco

Bola Oyebamiji specifically congratulated and extolled Osun-born football star and Super Falcons’ Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade for her groundbreaking team spirit, creativity, skilful, excellent and thrilling performance that culminated into the nation’s victory in the tournament.

Recall that Nigeria’s Super Falcons, who had earlier reached the Final of the tournament, recorded a landslide victory yesternight over the host country – the Moroccan team at the final stage, with 3-2 scoreline.

The former Osun State Commissioner for Finance, in a statement, heartily rejoiced with Nigerians in general and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in particular, for his quality leadership prowess, administrative acumen and sterling performance across sectors, most significantly in advancing women’s cause, youth and sports development since assumption of office.

Bola Oyebamiji averred that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu has been favourably impacting and yielding positively, as seen in the geometric progresses recorded thus far.

He described the Super Falcons’ win as a testimonial to Tinubu’s engrained commitment to turn around the fortune of the country and further boost Nigeria’s track records in the world’s golden diary.

“I am very enthused and highly elated in congratulating our women footballers – Nigeria’s Super Falcons for bringing home the prestigious trophy. Against all odds, you triumphed. You are indeed rare gems and women of virtue whose names have been indelibly written on the golden page of history. You have all made us proud. We are happy for you for adding another feather to Nigeria’s golden cap.

“It is on record that our national teams had made history in the world of football, and this victory is another evidence of who we are and what we stand for. I wholeheartedly rejoice with Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unparalleled strides and monumental achievements recorded in all sectors, most importantly in youth and sports development. Congratulations to the Super Falcons and Nigerians, “Oyebamiji added”.