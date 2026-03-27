The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of results for the 2026 First Series of the Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for private candidates. In a statement shared on its official X platform on Friday, the examination body disclosed that candidates who participated in…...

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of results for the 2026 First Series of the Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for private candidates.

In a statement shared on its official X platform on Friday, the examination body disclosed that candidates who participated in the computer-based test can check their results within 12 hours of the announcement.

The council attributed the swift processing to its growing reliance on digital examination systems, noting that the adoption of technology continues to enhance efficiency and service delivery.

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WAEC also commended stakeholders for their contributions to the smooth conduct of the examination process.

“The result of CB-WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2026–First Series, has been released. Candidates can access their results within the next 12 hours. Our thanks to all stakeholders for cooperating with us to achieve this feat,” the statement said.