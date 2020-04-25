World leaders have launched a World Health Organization initiative to speed up the research, development and distribution of vaccines, drugs and tests against the coronavirus.

WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said the shared commitment is to ensure all people have access to all the tools to defeat Covid-19.

Speaking via video link at the launch, French President Emmanuel Macron said a vaccine should be “available to everyone around the world” when it is ready.

Other world leaders echoed that sentiment, describing a vaccine against Covid-19 as a universal public good.

The US, which recently said he would withdraw American funding from the WHO willl not take part in the initiative.